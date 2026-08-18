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Residential properties for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

;
apartments
7
houses
10
17 properties total found
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey house in Giraitė, just 15 minutes from Kaunas center. The house of minima…
$372,933
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3 room apartment in Vijukai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vijukai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Private cottage with 3.60 ARAS LOW In Kaunas district - SMILTINŲ I K. Rooms are characterize…
$171,203
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3 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$174,275
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
The 3 CAPREADS WITH FRONT AND THERA IN TASKS ARE PAID IN FULL INSTALLATION - RACK OF THE COU…
$222,217
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending YOUR CODES WITH NO ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN GREECE. TIESIOG WELL AND LIVE!!!! -----…
$300,383
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
The 3 CASTLE BUILDING ON THE CARBON KM, IN THE ROAD MILK GATH, ONLY 9,13 KILOMETERS TO THE C…
$173,894
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TekceTekce
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a modern, new building house that you can set up according to your needs…
$484,584
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
SELECTED PULSES, PASSENGERS, PASSENGERS AND YELLOW SEAT 3 CARBAKS WITH HOUSEHOLD AND 2 SELEC…
$221,667
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$174,275
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$186,899
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment for rent in Palanga, Lithuania Spacious, modern furnished apartment on th…
$202,878
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = SALE OF TWO YEARS 2025 IN DESIGN, A + + CLASS HOUSEH…
$188,178
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House in Vijukai, Lithuania
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished, spacious, two-storey house for sale. With 10 kW solar e-mail Spacious plot,…
$375,775
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House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
In GIRAITA, A 4-CABAREA ANTHIDS IS SALED BY THE ALERTS OF UGNIA. COTHAGE 2 HOSES, A + + CLAS…
$206,971
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4 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$192,344
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House in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A fully equipped house for sale in the Tail!? SALE YOUTH AND FULL INSTALLATED 98 KNOWLEDGE.…
$373,519
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House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBLOCATED HOUSEHOLDINGS SENT IN THE PUIC ROMATIC HEADING Near the Roman pond, surrounded b…
$288,667
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Properties features in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

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