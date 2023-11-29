Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Uzliedziu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Romainiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Romainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€429,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE IN HEATING, OFFER G. PUTI PLACE FAMILY! NEW COTED BASE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CU…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDUS FOR SALE, SUBLOCATED HOUSE WITH A LOSS LARGE KIEM AND WARROW, I DOWNLOAD THE CITY …
€257,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING 107 m2 HOUSE OF ONE HIGH ___________________________________________________________…
€174,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with gas heating in Bivyliai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Bivyliai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE IN ROMAIN VOLTER G.! =======…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Romainiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Romainiai, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
QUALITY EQUIPMENT WITH ALL WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA! IN ONE RAMIA ROMAIC PLACE! EXCLUSIVE …
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
House
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help buy this Cottage on all credi…
€245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Giraite, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING TWO HIGH 201.56 KV.M. HOUSE, VIEWED HOUSE, 10 A. LAND SECTION WITH WHITE AND BUITIN…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with internet, with Cable television in Giraite, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Cable television
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING A++ CLASSES, 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOUSE HOUSE IN THE GIRAIT, CAUTION RA…
€129,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
"PRELAND ALREADY" -TA NEW STATOM IN THE PRIVACY OF THE UNDERTAKING AND DIFFICULTURAL HOME AN…
€119,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Giraite, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDED LIGHT ERDVUS BUSTAS KAUNA RAJ. VIABLE K. COTEDB PER DU HIGH FULL EQUIPMENT WITH A PAR…
€179,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Bivyliai, Lithuania
House
Bivyliai, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASS OF THE EPDUS, INOVATIVE STATES, A++ ENERGICAL CLASSES, SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN ROMAIN, E.V…
€171,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Vijukai, Lithuania
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
77.18 sq.m. house with 20.13 a.m. plot, Vytauto g., Vilkia, Kaunas r. The house on the slo…
€52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir