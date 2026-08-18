Apartments for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

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7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vijukai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vijukai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Private cottage with 3.60 ARAS LOW In Kaunas district - SMILTINŲ I K. Rooms are characterize…
$171,203
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3 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$174,275
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
The 3 CAPREADS WITH FRONT AND THERA IN TASKS ARE PAID IN FULL INSTALLATION - RACK OF THE COU…
$222,217
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
The 3 CASTLE BUILDING ON THE CARBON KM, IN THE ROAD MILK GATH, ONLY 9,13 KILOMETERS TO THE C…
$173,894
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
SELECTED PULSES, PASSENGERS, PASSENGERS AND YELLOW SEAT 3 CARBAKS WITH HOUSEHOLD AND 2 SELEC…
$221,667
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3 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
3 rooms apartment for rent in Palanga, Lithuania Spacious, modern furnished apartment on th…
$202,878
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room apartment in Giraite, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The home of Magnolian is a good place to live here... = = = = = = = = = = "MAGNOLIJOS NAMAI …
$192,344
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