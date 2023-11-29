Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Uzliedziu seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Uzliedziu seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment in Paparciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment
Paparciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
3 ROOMS BUY, STIRD G., IN THE INDICATORY! For those who appreciate peace and want to distra…
€116,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
3-room apartment for sale in a heat neighborhood, in a very good strategic location. The…
€123,000
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Giraite, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT OF THE TWO ROOMS!!! ----------------------------------------------…
€105,000
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Cable television in Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Cable television
Giraite, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€85,999
Mir