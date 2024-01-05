Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Trakai
24 properties total found
House in Matiske, Lithuania
House
Matiske, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
If you dream of a modern, but at the same time simple life, escaping from the noise of the c…
€65,000
House in Matiske, Lithuania
House
Matiske, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
If you dream of a modern, but at the same time simple life, escaping from the noise of the c…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Anglininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Anglininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
€20,000
House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
,,Trakai Valley“ - Your family city! In the new settlement of 150 houses, a private park wit…
€228,000
House with garage in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€249,910
2 room apartment with parking in Jovariskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking
Jovariskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 600 m from Angels in Calva, surrounded by 8 lakes (Power, Aqua, Bevardis, Shullers, Jac…
€27,000
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road in Trakai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 772 m²
Number of floors 2
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SKLYPU, VIDIN BASEIN, BUILT AND ERD…
€490,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Rackunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Rackunai, Lithuania
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDED EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN LENTVARY, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF CHANGES, NATURAL NATURAL NATURAL …
€300,000
House in Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT PROGRESS TO SELECT YOUR SEAVIRONMENT HOME AND DISABLISHED TO NEW BESICURIAN COMMUNICA…
€152,000
House with paved road in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Holiday building for sale near BITI LAKE DURCHES K. TRACK R . The building is located in the…
€82,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Plomenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Plomenai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€182,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Trakai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€169,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lentvaris, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
€55,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Sausaraistis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Sausaraistis, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€40,000
House in Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY FOR POILS COMMPLEKSE "ECO RESORT TRAKES" ANT WHITE ECJER CRANTS This is the only recre…
€210,000
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE HOUSE, WITH 6 M. HIGH LUBOMIS IN SITE, HIGH-BLE PANERS A sep…
€229,900
2 room apartment with central heating in Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
€48,000
House in Vosyliukai, Lithuania
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
RACIND HOUSE for sale with 12 ARS SECTION R., VOSYLUMAN K. Vosylik – village in the municipa…
€75,000
House in Pilialaukis, Lithuania
House
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€168,000
4 room apartment in Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
€115,000
House with garage, with central heating in Trakai, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
€180,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Tameliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Tameliai, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
In a small, cozy town, 60 km from the capital, a house with farm buildings is sold in the Hi…
€170,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
€1,50M
