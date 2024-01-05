Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Anglininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Anglininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
€20,000
2 room apartment with parking in Jovariskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking
Jovariskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 600 m from Angels in Calva, surrounded by 8 lakes (Power, Aqua, Bevardis, Shullers, Jac…
€27,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lentvaris, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
€55,000
2 room apartment with central heating in Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating
Senieji Trakai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
€48,000
4 room apartment in Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
€115,000
