UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Traku rajono savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Clear all
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Matiske, Lithuania
49 m²
1
If you dream of a modern, but at the same time simple life, escaping from the noise of the c…
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Matiske, Lithuania
49 m²
1
If you dream of a modern, but at the same time simple life, escaping from the noise of the c…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
126 m²
2
,,Trakai Valley“ - Your family city! In the new settlement of 150 houses, a private park wit…
€228,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Trakai, Lithuania
122 m²
2
€249,910
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road
Trakai, Lithuania
772 m²
2
THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE EMPLOYE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 25 a SKLYPU, VIDIN BASEIN, BUILT AND ERD…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Rackunai, Lithuania
193 m²
1
SELDED EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN LENTVARY, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF CHANGES, NATURAL NATURAL NATURAL …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
125 m²
1
DO NOT PROGRESS TO SELECT YOUR SEAVIRONMENT HOME AND DISABLISHED TO NEW BESICURIAN COMMUNICA…
€152,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
320 m²
2
Holiday building for sale near BITI LAKE DURCHES K. TRACK R . The building is located in the…
€82,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Plomenai, Lithuania
103 m²
1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€182,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Trakai, Lithuania
93 m²
1
ALREADY BUILD! ______ 88aluders - next to Trakai, a millionaire district, an emerging town. …
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Sausaraistis, Lithuania
59 m²
2
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
60 m²
2
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
188 m²
2
SODY FOR POILS COMMPLEKSE "ECO RESORT TRAKES" ANT WHITE ECJER CRANTS This is the only recre…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Salos, Lithuania
147 m²
2
SELDING EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE HOUSE, WITH 6 M. HIGH LUBOMIS IN SITE, HIGH-BLE PANERS A sep…
€229,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
93 m²
2
RACIND HOUSE for sale with 12 ARS SECTION R., VOSYLUMAN K. Vosylik – village in the municipa…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Pilialaukis, Lithuania
126 m²
2
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with central heating
Trakai, Lithuania
247 m²
2
A spacious 246.67 sq.m house awaits the new hosts. It is part of a two-bedroom house S. Miku…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Tameliai, Lithuania
168 m²
2
In a small, cozy town, 60 km from the capital, a house with farm buildings is sold in the Hi…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Lentvaris, Lithuania
311 m²
2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Properties features in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL