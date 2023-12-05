Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Gelvonai
3
Sirvintos
3
16 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Anciunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Anciunai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,000
House with central heating, with paved road in Gaveniai, Lithuania
House with central heating, with paved road
Gaveniai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€58,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Anciunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Anciunai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Sirvintos, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
€97,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Sirvintos, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
€79,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Sirvintos, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,000
House with paved road in Sakalniskes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Sakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 STRATEGISLEDGE FOR sale IN GOOD PLA…
€145,000
House with paved road in Motiejunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Motiejunai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Motion k. for sale cozy, tidy 75.74 sq. m. m. renovated log house with an…
€115,000
House in Medziukai, Lithuania
House
Medziukai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
€128,000
House with paved road in Kryziauka I, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kryziauka I, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead is sold in the heartfelt district, Kernaw's old, in the village of Cross I. There…
€45,000
House in Dailidzionys, Lithuania
House
Dailidzionys, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
€220,000
House with garage, with paved road in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
€149,000
House with garage in Kriveikiskis, Lithuania
House with garage
Kriveikiskis, Lithuania
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE THREE BUILDINGS IN A HISTORIC LOCATION - KERNAVE HISTORIC, CULTURAL RESERVE ON THE …
€960,000
