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Residential properties for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Sirvintos
3
11 properties total found
House in Musninkai, Lithuania
House
Musninkai, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
Private, newly built settlement of only 7 neighbors around MIŠKO, just 30 minutes to Vilnius…
$278,233
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House in Staskuniskis, Lithuania
House
Staskuniskis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey two-storey log house with a unique sense of privacy and natural harmony with a …
$198,178
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3 room apartment in Gelvonai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Gelvonai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Gelvonų mslt., Širvintų r. has been sold renovated 65,76 sq. m. 3-room apartment. PRINCIPLE…
$82,454
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Juknonys, Lithuania
House
Juknonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING AND PILLED SOFTWARE FOR RESIDENCE, WHOLE PRODUCTION! The homestead is sold on the …
$132,161
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House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Green, warm, spacious 182.90 sq. log house with 14.99 sq.m. land plot is sold in Širvintos. …
$169,917
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House in Jakubonys, Lithuania
House
Jakubonys, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
OPEN DAYS - 15 April from 12: 00 to 13: 00. Pre-registration is required by tel. (Vlasta) _ …
$352,195
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TekceTekce
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
A cosy, neat house of 172,29 sq. m with an attacked 15-inch plot in Širvintos city, Kalnalau…
$136,798
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House in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
House
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Širvintų r. sav., Gelvonai, Mikalajūnų str. 19 part of the house sold (124,93 sq. m.). Price…
$13,989
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House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF MODERNUS DIZAIN ON THE SMART CARRIAGE - YOUR POILS AND COMFORT KASDIEN! PHARMACOLOG…
$300,325
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House in Juodiskiai, Lithuania
House
Juodiskiai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending 140 KV.M LIVING HOUSEHOLD WITH 60 A TOTAL PLACE LOW OF MONOMEN K., IRVATED R. SAV. A…
$70,843
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House in Bartkuskis, Lithuania
House
Bartkuskis, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
IN STRENGTHS OF THE BAARTKUŠKIO'S FEED SALES WITH THE REMOVED HOT BOTTLE! PUKI LOCATION TO …
$56,983
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Property types in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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