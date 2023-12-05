Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

13 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road in Mikalajunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Mikalajunai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Anciunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Anciunai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,000
House with central heating, with paved road in Gaveniai, Lithuania
House with central heating, with paved road
Gaveniai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€58,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Anciunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Anciunai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
House with paved road in Sakalniskes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Sakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 STRATEGISLEDGE FOR sale IN GOOD PLA…
€145,000
House with paved road in Motiejunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Motiejunai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Motion k. for sale cozy, tidy 75.74 sq. m. m. renovated log house with an…
€115,000
House in Medziukai, Lithuania
House
Medziukai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
€128,000
House with paved road in Kryziauka I, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kryziauka I, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead is sold in the heartfelt district, Kernaw's old, in the village of Cross I. There…
€45,000
House in Dailidzionys, Lithuania
House
Dailidzionys, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
€220,000
House with garage, with paved road in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
€149,000
House with garage in Kriveikiskis, Lithuania
House with garage
Kriveikiskis, Lithuania
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE THREE BUILDINGS IN A HISTORIC LOCATION - KERNAVE HISTORIC, CULTURAL RESERVE ON THE …
€960,000
