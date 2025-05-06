Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Siauliai County, Lithuania

Kelme
7
3 properties total found
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending SPACE RESIDERED HOUSEHOLD IN THE ROAD AND SITUATION LOCAL MIESE - LANGUAGE G.! This…
$96,119
House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For a comfortable life! A spacious city house for sale 339.80 sq.m. Fully suitable for two f…
$181,591
House in Vijoliai, Lithuania
House
Vijoliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Very good price in a quiet location for sale of a residential brick house! 100% completeness…
$41,320
