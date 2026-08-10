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Residential properties for sale in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Rokiskis
3
4 properties total found
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE AT 15 J. BASANAVIČIAUS STR., ROKIŠKY! Built in 1982, quiet env…
$101,828
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House in Tervydziai, Lithuania
House
Tervydziai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM WITH OWN WATER TELLICAN AND 5 HA LOW TERM RURAL! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$60,697
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 4 CAMERA NAMAS G. ROLLING! 1967, construction, quiet environment and perfect infras…
$52,670
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TekceTekce
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
$283,867
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Property types in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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