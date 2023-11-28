Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
The impressive homestead for sale in 2016 won 2nd place in Rokkis district. the most beautif…
€350,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€135,000
House with Furnace heating in Lasai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Lasai, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kalviai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kalviai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in the district of Rock, Calvary. Land plot area - 54 a.Show requires rep…
€6,500
House with Furnace heating in Kamajai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kamajai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
A residential house with a 16th-century home estate plot is for sale in the town of Kamai. …
€17,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
€249,000
Properties features in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

