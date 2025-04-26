Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

Panevėžys
18
Pasvalys
5
Rokiskis
3
Birzai
3
14 properties total found
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAM DANUTES G. INDEPENDENT CITIZENS The house was built using high-quality materials…
$288,798
Leave a request






House in Darsiskiai, Lithuania
House
Darsiskiai, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A dwelling house for the sale of rebels G., Daršiškės K., Kupiškis R., one kilometer to Anta…
$31,936
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT OF LAND IN THE CITY OF PANEVĂŠ, T…
$249,182
Leave a request






House in Tickunai, Lithuania
House
Tickunai, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Garden house for sale in Panevėžys district, Tićkūnai village, SB "LĖVUO" territory, located…
$47,191
Leave a request






House in Tervydziai, Lithuania
House
Tervydziai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM WITH OWN WATER TELLICAN AND 5 HA LOW TERM RURAL! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$58,828
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$76,457
Leave a request






House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Dwelling house for sale Šermukšnių g., Biržai. The house is in a quiet quarter of its own dw…
$36,628
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
$104,488
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious, masonry and two-storey house is sold in Panevėžys near A. Baranauskas Park. GEN…
$102,162
Leave a request






House in Pabirze, Lithuania
House
Pabirze, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE IN PABIRŽĖ TOWN. 254.23 SQ. M. AREA, 2 FLOORS, WITH OUTBUILDINGS …
$73,920
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
$124,453
Leave a request






House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale new construction unfinished dwelling house in Panevezys, Alkupio str. 8. It is a ne…
$174,995
Leave a request






House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE 4-ROOM HOUSE ON TYLOS STREET, ROKIŠKY! Built in 1967, quiet environment and perfec…
$51,808
Leave a request






House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF THE HOUSEHOLD ROLLING G., STANDARDS, COME WITH THE SPACE OF THE FAMILY. HOUSEHOLD CO…
$249,159
Leave a request







