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Houses for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Mazeikiai
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21 property total found
House in Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 1
A garden house for sale near the forest! Looking for a place for your dream home near Mažei…
$147,080
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House in Voveriai, Lithuania
House
Voveriai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
A large estate with buildings near the city is sold in the 21,92 century. Mažeikiai r. sav.,…
$56,103
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LIVING HOUSEHOLD IN RESIDENCE, HEADG Fully prepared for life, fully reconstructed m…
$255,047
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 1
5.96a for sale. Garden plot with house and other accessories, the plot is neat, regular shap…
$17,632
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 1
SUPPLIED SOUSE WITH AN INSTALLATION Location: Troykyčių k., Versmės g. 36, Mažeikių r. sav.…
$99,348
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. It is a wonderful place for comfortable, com…
$116,880
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House in Serksnenai, Lithuania
House
Serksnenai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD RESIDENCE TO BE PROHIBITED The dowry village, in a quiet and orderly environment, …
$197,082
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House in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM - RACK, NATURE AND NATURE OF NATURE! Looking for a place where you can escape f…
$139,116
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House in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale part of the dwelling house in Viekšniai town - Vinkšnai G. 14 with auxiliary buildi…
$26,883
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE TO THE COMPLETE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLDS The house is fully furnished and main…
$232,329
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
SOUGHT SOUTH SALE RESIDENCE. Solar batteries 18,7KW. The electricity produced is sufficient …
$229,086
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House in Voveriai, Lithuania
House
Voveriai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LIVING SODO NAM COUNTRY OF THE VENTO Looking for a cozy place for life or recreatio…
$76,079
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential house in Mažeikiai city old town. A wonderful place for a comfortable, quiet a…
$63,762
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House in Tirksliai, Lithuania
House
Tirksliai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SKILLS WITH THE HOUSEHOLD PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION AUTHORISATION AND PAMATAS! The house…
$72,751
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House in Ziogaiciai, Lithuania
House
Ziogaiciai, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF RESIDENCE (1 / 2 HOUSEHOLD) GENERAL Location: Mažeikiai, Viekšnių g. 11 • Land plot…
$47,867
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
FAMILY HOUSE FOR SALE FOR FULL LIFE.ONE-STOREY HOUSE WITH BASEMENT AND ATTIC Location: Maze…
$135,623
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House in Pievenai, Lithuania
House
Pievenai, Lithuania
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Mažeikiai r. Pievėnai village farmer's farm for sale. The main activity of the farm: dairyin…
$797,783
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, furnished residential house FOR SALE. The house is fully equipped, you can come and …
$281,843
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House in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE (1/2 HOUSE) IDEAL CHOICE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW R…
$36,470
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
Mažeikiai 246 sq.m. for sale in the old town. m residential house adapted for the developmen…
$364,701
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House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
IDEAL CHOICE FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW RESIDENTIAL HOUSE RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE GE…
$76,751
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