Residential properties for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Laizuva, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Laizuva, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY BORDINATION IN THE CITY OF GREEN - LITTLE G. 7 LIVING HOUSE 82.70 sq.m. WITH AID BUILDI…
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CITY OF SURVEILLANCE - MARKETING G. 14 WITH AID B…
€23,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Troskuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Troskuciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
€63,500
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
SELLING 2 ROOM. 2/3 on the 2/3 floor FREEDOM G.218 In small quantities GENERAL INFORMATION …
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
€23,000
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
€18,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
2 ROOMS. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH MODE G.5 IN LITTLE GENERAL INFORMATION Location: SODES g. 5 Min…
€35,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
€39,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€335,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Krakiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious for sale, 3 Cambodia. apartment, with modern interior. Light and cozy houses, the i…
€105,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Serksnenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Serksnenai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING LIVING HOUSE Paupio g. 7 In the wilderness, the small areas. WITH AID BUILDINGS AND S…
€50,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE PATOGUS EXPLANATION, LIGHT, HEAT 1 ROOM. BUTAS VENTOS G. 7 SELLED WITH ALL WHITE AND BU…
€26,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUAST THE SPRING G. 13 BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOM…
€40,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/9
SUBJECTED PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. COUNTRY EIFEL AND DO NOT HAVE CHALLENGES, …
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLOW TIPRES EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MATOMA WHITE AND BUITINE T…
€46,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Krakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Krakiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
4-AME HIGH, 2 ROOM is SHOWed. BUTAS GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Minor, Sodai g. 1 • Total…
€34,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
PATOGRAPS EXPLANATION 3 ROOMS WITH HOLU. THE PRICE, PUTI PLACE. LIGHT AND YOU WILL BE HOME.…
€75,000
House with garage in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
SELL OF THE LARGE ERDVUS HOUSE, VOS 10 MINUČI ROAD POWER SUCCESS LABELS. HOUSE OF TRIA HIGH…
€285,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Racaliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Racaliai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
SELECTED TO LIVE INVESTIGATION TO THE LITTLE LITTLE R. WEEK OLD SEN., CLASS K., LABEL G..., …
€38,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
€60,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
€25,000
3 room apartment in Auksudys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Auksudys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3 ROOMS BUY 5 HIGH, WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads c…
€59,000
House with Furnace heating in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€58,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Reivyciai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Reivyciai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLED PUTES and PROCEDURES, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 1 ROOM. BUTAS. BUTAS IS SELLED WITH ALL MA…
€22,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalnenai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalnenai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE OF 4 ROOMS WITH UKINIA BUILDING IN THE LETTER. -------------------------------------…
€40,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
€339,000
