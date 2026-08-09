Apartments for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Mazeikiai
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Sending a MAJOR, CONSTRUCTION OF 4 CARBAKS. COUNTRY OF MONTENEGRO PARK AND SOUGHT, LAUBAI PU…
$75,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished, cozy and economical 3 rooms apartment for rent in the center of Mažeikiai c…
$118,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
The 3 CABLES SHOULD BE SENT IN THE FEED. - WRITTEN IN ALL BUTE, SHARES IN CORRIDOR - VITRUS …
$81,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES IN THE CURRENT GENERAL: • Address: Gamchių g. 25, Mažeikiai • High: 5 / …
$54,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE 2 CABB. BUT 5 / 5 - AME NAME SODE G.9 RETAIL NOTES Ability to buy with a soft loan - a …
$63,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF 2 CAPSULES WITH BACKGROUND RECEIVED IN NO 2 rooms apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, …
$45,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SALE OF CASTLE 1 CONTAINED WITH BACKGROUND 1 room apartment for rent in Mažeikiai, Naphtini…
$45,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/9
SALE 1 CABB. BUT 4 floor SODES G.11 GENERAL Location: SODŲ g. 11, Mažeikiai - 1 bedroom apa…
$36,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBMITTED REGULATIONS, CONSEQUENCE 2 ANGLE. BUT. BUTTER SUBMITTED WITH COMPONENTS AND BUYER …
$48,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Vieksniai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vieksniai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE OF SPACE, EXPLANATION, 3 KAMB. BUT. GENERAL Location: Mažeikai, Friendship Street 3 • …
$64,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go