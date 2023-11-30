UAE
Lithuania
Residential
Klaipėda City Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania
House
House with balcony, with paved road
Klaipeda, Lithuania
144 m²
2
€214,500
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
94 m²
1
€160,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
304 m²
1
€265,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Klaipeda, Lithuania
102 m²
1
€290,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
108 m²
1
SELLED FULL PREPARED IN ONE HIGH HOUSE, LAST UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE AND ATTENTIONAL DETAILS. I…
€284,000
House with garage, with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
124 m²
2
"IN THE GREAT SLOWER next to the Klaipeda SELL, an equipped COTEDG __________________ Green…
€202,600
House with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
94 m²
2
€142,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
205 m²
1
€599,900
House with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
142 m²
2
€280,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Klaipeda, Lithuania
349 m²
2
€418,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Stillroom
Klaipeda, Lithuania
55 m²
1
€54,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
2
Your important moments of life are waiting in the new home in Klaipeda Post Office - Climbin…
€299,777
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Klaipeda, Lithuania
79 m²
2
€312,800
House with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
94 m²
1
€210,000
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
99 m²
1
Part of a 4-room house for sale in Gargdai. ------------------------------------------------…
€60,000
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
262 m²
2
€158,000
House with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
126 m²
2
KVEPIA FUNDS, OD BODY, ROOM AND TIME SAU – THIS IS IN YOUR HOME GIRULES. A unique and luxuri…
€389,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Klaipeda, Lithuania
224 m²
2
IN THE CLASS, NOT HAVE A BEAUTY, EXCLUSIVE 224 sq.m HOUSE ___________________________ N…
€500,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Telephone connection
Klaipeda, Lithuania
239 m²
1
SELLED IN THE CLASS OF A DOWER DOWNLOAD, BARK G. 22 For sale, two spacious unblocked cottage…
€235,000
House with garage, with internet, with With furniture
Klaipeda, Lithuania
223 m²
2
For sale a spacious 2-storey house with a cellar living house in the Sun, in Ketver, Klaiped…
€208,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
166 m²
1
New construction 1 floor with attic living house for sale in Storm, Pesky, Klaipeda area. Th…
€132,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
2
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
€167,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Klaipeda, Lithuania
105 m²
2
4-5 room house for sale in Gargins. Good neighborhood, paved street, fully developed infra…
€130,000
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
2
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
€168,000
4 room house with double glazed windows
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4
86 m²
2
Lithuania, Klaipėda City, Tauralaukis (Former Meme Area). Two halves of a semi-detached hous…
€175,000
House with garage, with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
385 m²
2
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECTIVE IN ONE FROM THE PRESIDENT'S CLASSES -----------------------…
€265,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4
2
2
Lithuania, City of Klaipėda, Tauralaukis neighborhood, 55 Ringelio Street (former Memel). Fo…
€235,000
House with garage, with gas heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
357 m²
2
€235,000
House with paved road, with internet, with alarm system
Klaipeda, Lithuania
103 m²
2
€170,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4
2
150 m²
2
Lithuania, near the center of the third largest port city in Lithuania - Klaipėda (former Me…
€280,000
