Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipėda City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

Klaipėda
28
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending YOUR LABRENTIONS. The house is located in one of the most desirable Klaipeda microd…
$311,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 bedroom house in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, near the center of the third largest port city in Lithuania - Klaipėda (former Me…
$275,339
Leave a request
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE IN THE PRESTIGIOUS KLAIPĖDA NEIGHBORHOOD, GIRULIAI. Giruliai is…
$471,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 2-SODE SKILLS ONE COUNTRY OTHER CRUSTACEANS IN THE AREA, GREENHOUSE KACE S / B -----…
$39,922
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 1
I invite you to the Open Day! March 7, from 4 pm to 6 p.m. Pre -registration is required:   …
$248,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN A SMALL VILLAGE, KLAIPĖDA Are you looking for a cozy and comfortable house…
$519,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive offer for those looking for resort tranquility just outside the city: A house i…
$936,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go