  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

apartments
13
houses
23
36 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Koliupe, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Jaksiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Jaksiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
€15,000
House with Furnace heating in Alksnenai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alksnenai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY BUSINESS OF THE PUBLIC GENERAL INFORMATION: •Chestnut g. 2, Pajiesle Village, Kėdainia…
€20,000
House in Seta, Lithuania
House
Seta, Lithuania
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 1
A brick 1990-year-old construction house with a 26-acre home estate plot, a 57-acre agricult…
€35,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€40,000
House in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€32,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/9
€43,000
House with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE VERY FRIENDS AND RAMIO VOCATION, NOT HAVE A SHIP, FROM WHICH AUTHORIZATION IS IN THE …
€27,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
€42,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Seta, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Seta, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDED MEA HOUSE WITH THE ERDVAS PUBLISHED IN THE CITY, POWER R. The house is comfortable f…
€35,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
€55,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Stasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Stasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment for sale with comfortable leaching. There is an opportunity to buy an apart…
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/6
€59,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
€89,000
House with Furnace heating in Kalnaberze, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalnaberze, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
House in Azytenai, Lithuania
House
Azytenai, Lithuania
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING THE PRIPAL CHAINING IN THE WAYER OF THE BUSINESS! IN THE RUND OF THE RUNDERS, WE ARE…
€59,000
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Kalnaberze, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Kalnaberze, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA - HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND 40 ARA SECTION R. SURVILIAN SEN. CALNABERS K.…
€24,500
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system in Vincgalys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Vincgalys, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
A+ class, 4 rooms, 139.5 sqm, partial finishing (85% finality) house with a 9-acre plot for …
€175,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Stasine, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Stasine, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE WAY, IN THE WONTH WAY. POSSIBLE EXCHANGE TO THE 2 ROOM BUT. Address – July al…
€35,900
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
MODERN MULTIPLE PROJECT IN CHAIN - HOME IN THE SECOND LIFE! The excellent construction buil…
€36,000
House with paved road in Krakes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale near the central square of the Krakie town - a residential house divided into three…
€49,900
House with garage in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with garage
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2009-2018 construction, 232.69 sq. M. m. area house with plot of land. The home es…
€150,000
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Uzupe, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Uzupe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND G., FOR THE COUP K., POWER R. THE OBJECT…
€29,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMS CITY. HOUSE WITH DIDEL SECTION SGEIUMBERS WITH A NON-COVE…
€59,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Lanciunava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Lanciunava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, THE COUNCIL OF TWO ROOMS IN THE LANGUAGE! Two-room apartment for s…
€33,500
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Krakes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the Krakis town. Traces, a town in the municipality of the Kėdainiai dist…
€12,000
House with Furnace heating in Petkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Petkunai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE HOUSE IN CHAIN RAJON, FOURTH OF PETKES. THE POSSIBILITY TO BUY EXAMPLES. GENERAL INFOR…
€35,000
Properties features in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

