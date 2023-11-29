Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

13 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Koliupe, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€40,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/9
€43,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
€42,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
€55,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom in Stasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Storeroom
Stasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment for sale with comfortable leaching. There is an opportunity to buy an apart…
€27,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€33,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/6
€59,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Koliupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Koliupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
€89,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Stasine, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Stasine, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE WAY, IN THE WONTH WAY. POSSIBLE EXCHANGE TO THE 2 ROOM BUT. Address – July al…
€35,900
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with internet, with Construction: Brick, with Stairwell with combination lock
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
MODERN MULTIPLE PROJECT IN CHAIN - HOME IN THE SECOND LIFE! The excellent construction buil…
€36,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Lanciunava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Lanciunava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, THE COUNCIL OF TWO ROOMS IN THE LANGUAGE! Two-room apartment for s…
€33,500
1 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
€17,000
