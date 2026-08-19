Apartments for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
SALES BUT, RAYS G.14, POINTS. Address - Rasa g. 14-45, Kėdainiai; The total area is 48,26 s…
$59,035
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3 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the village of Pažieislis, Kėdainiai district 3-room …
$31,380
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3 room apartment in Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Sold 3 CAPSULES IN WESTERN PRICE, BOARD OF BOARD AREA BUTO INFO: Address - Kačiupio g. 6-1, …
$40,222
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
Looking for an orderly and cozy apartment? THIS PROPOSAL! 2 rooms apartment for rent in Kėd…
$43,017
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3 room apartment in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
SUBMITTED TO THE GENERAL TYPE IN THE SEATS OF SODO G. PREVIOUS SETTLEMENT OR DEPARTURE! Add…
$47,178
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2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
WHETHER PLAYER BUTTER, GROWTH G.24, POINTS. !! DOMINIA EXCHANGE TO 1 OR 1,5 CABB. Install BU…
$55,955
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
SALE BUT, GOOD G. 17, POINTS. Address - Gegučių g. 17-68, Kėdainiai; Total area: 32,02 sq. …
$40,576
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4 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
Sold in the SPACE 4 CASTLE BUT IN THE RENONED NAME - A. KANAPINSKAS GATV! Looking for a home…
$90,511
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2 room apartment in Kedainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
Cosy apartment for sale in Kėdainiai, Šių g. 116 Looking for compact housing in a comfortab…
$25,073
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2 room apartment in Josvainiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Josvainiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
DIFFERENT PROJECT IN BOARD CIRCUMSTANCES! SUBMITTED 4 BUTS WITH A PART OF LAND, AUDIBLE AND …
$64,862
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3 room apartment in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
SAD WITH FUTURE, MELIORATORS G. 2, VILAINES K., POSTAL AREA. !! PRICE DRIVING!!!! Address -…
$49,007
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