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Houses for sale in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Kedainiai
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28 properties total found
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale in a particularly quiet part of the city of Kėdainiai, Babėnai, a plot away…
$73,636
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House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOURCE TO THE WORKBOARD ------------------------------------------------------------…
$51,705
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES YAUKUS, SODO HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD, WESTERN ACLIGATE. ACCESS TO OWN TOOLS ON THE BASIS OF …
$29,562
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD PARTS WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN POINTS, ISLANDS G. Parts of the house for sal…
$47,333
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House in Ausra, Lithuania
House
Ausra, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending our NAM, with the 23.65 ARM LOW PAOBELIO K.! In Paobel, a carefully cherished and m…
$98,628
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House in Josvainiai, Lithuania
House
Josvainiai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUR WHEEL SALE ACHIEVEMENTS BY FOOTWEAR HOUSEHOLD AND SUPERVISED WHETHER WITH A RUNNING OF …
$129,734
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Patranys, Lithuania
House
Patranys, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential, wooden house with a spacious area of 39 ares and buildings of a well-standing…
$100,859
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House in Josvainiai, Lithuania
House
Josvainiai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold to our House, with a FIELD of 17.95, YOUR WEEKS! In Josvainiai, a forest house with a …
$81,000
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
28 ARM SLAUGHTER WITH THE HOUSEHOLD SCREENING! The exclusive property is sold to those looki…
$44,761
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold in Kėdainiai, in a quiet and orderly part of the residential district. Thi…
$115,214
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
SEAT, ROLLING AND GRADING G. 11A PARJIJDAM NAM. Before your eyes a house that is fully prep…
$277,068
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House in Labunava, Lithuania
House
Labunava, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy, neat and well-equipped house for sale in a quiet and beautiful place in Latbūnava. T…
$160,469
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SODO NAM WITH 12,76 ares plot, DOUMANT K., BODAVIŲ R. ---------------------------------…
$13,906
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S17 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YOUR HOUSEHOLD MIESTE. GENERAL: • Strazdelio g. 27, Kėdainiai; • asphalted access; • Th…
$109,315
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S16 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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House in Beinaiciai, Lithuania
House
Beinaiciai, Lithuania
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending IN SPACE 2 LIVESTOCK HOUSEHOLD BEINEA K., BODANT R. A very spacious, two-storey hou…
$137,574
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House in Labunava, Lithuania
House
Labunava, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Labūnava village. Kėdainiai district in a quiet place, near the Labūnava p…
$88,337
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS ON THE BASIS OF THE KEY BOARD, INFORMATION: Total area…
$52,300
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 1
A log house for sale in the village of Pasieslio, Alyvų g. The wooden house is sold 72 sq.m…
$30,930
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold our NAM with a 20-ARM FLAT! In Lčiūnava, Kėdainiai district, a stone house with 19.89 …
$34,405
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House in Pajieslys, Lithuania
House
Pajieslys, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HOUSEHOLDS WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN BODINGS R. The house is sold with a garage …
$41,840
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
S18 Dream home is what we dream of most often. Because here we are building the most beautif…
$186,632
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House in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
House
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
The 3-room stone residential house in the village of Sirutškis is sold and supervised, just …
$69,123
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
LAST ONE REMAINING FOR A LOWER PRICE ALREADY BUILT, AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE S13 A dream house…
$136,545
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House in Krakes, Lithuania
House
Krakes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Krakii town. Krakės, a town in the municipality of Kėdainiai district, 21…
$13,676
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House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
Area 1 455 m²
Number of floors 5
PUTIN INVESTMENT!!!INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED 5 HIGHS MANUFACTURING WITH A PROJECT WE AR…
$57,001
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House in Daumantai, Lithuania
House
Daumantai, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
S15 A dream house is what we dream about most of the time. Because this is where we create …
$161,508
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Properties features in Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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