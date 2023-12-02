Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Birzu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Birzai
5
9 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Papilys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Papilys, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale in Pascal g. In the city of stock. The house is conveniently loca…
€49,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Kacimiskis, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Kacimiskis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE IS A HOUSE IN THE WAYER, BIRD. NAME 3 ROOMS, VIRTH, ALL PATOGUMS, VONIOS ROOM…
€42,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kupreliskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kupreliskis, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE HOUSE IN CUSTOMS G., CUPRELIC, BIRD RAJ. THIS PATOG LOCATION LIVING - MEAUAL HOUSE, PA…
€19,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE IN JOVAR G., BIRD. HOUSE IN THE RAMIO AND PATOGICAL LIVE IN LOCATION – CARD OF E…
€60,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT HAVE THE CENTER OF THE BIRD CITY, THE CHANGUAGE G. HOUSE WITH 8 ARIR SECTION. WE ARE …
€79,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE CITY OF BIRD, A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, WITH THE ERDUS SECTION 8.15. Residential h…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA MARKETING G. 2, BIRD SOME, BIRD RAJ. Homestead in a well-visible location near the Be…
€40,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Pabirze, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Pabirze, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE HOME WITH LOSS LAND, PABIRISH ROME, BIRD RAJ. THE BACKGROUND OF THE MAIN ROAD TO…
€10,800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Property types in Birzu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir