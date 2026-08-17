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Residential properties for sale in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Birzai
5
10 properties total found
House in Kvetkai, Lithuania
House
Kvetkai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
SLAYING IN THE BIRTH OF 20 WARS IN THE WHEEL! Looking for a cozy homestead with a garden, a…
$17,280
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending a RESIDENCE IN THE REPUBLIC OF GATH, BUILDINGS. We have 3 KAMORIAI, VIRTUE. PROTECTE…
$42,894
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with land plots in Biržai, Pasvalio g. House area - 66,03 sq.m. Slug area …
$52,169
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
House
Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BIRZA DISTRICT. SKREBIŠKI VILLAGE. LIEPAI STREET. BUILT IN 1989. TYPE OF H…
$55,734
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2 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms apartment for sale in Biržai. Spacious 2-room apartment for sale, 5 floors from 5 to…
$54,527
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House in Anciskiai, Lithuania
House
Anciskiai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold NAM IN THE PREVIOUS PRICE, IN THE HOME AREA - only 13 000 €! Looking for a house in a q…
$15,476
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a RESIDERED NAMAS AGARO G., BUILDINGS. HOME IS IN THE RESIDENCE OF RESIDENCE HOUSEHO…
$64,651
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO-STOREY RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A SPACIOUS 8.15-ACRE PLOT IN BIRZA CITY. Resident…
$91,175
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House in Pabirze, Lithuania
House
Pabirze, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE WITH ITS OWN PLOT, IN THE VILLAGE OF PABIRŽĖ, BIRĖĪ DISTRICT. NEAR …
$12,309
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH AN 8-ARE PLOT NEAR THE CENTER OF BIRĖŪ CITY, KÄSTUČIO STR. THE HOUSE HAS…
$85,477
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Property types in Birzu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Birzu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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