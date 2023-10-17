UAE
Realting.com
Land
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Lands for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Clear all
106 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 300 m²
€4,864
Recommend
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
2 045 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
779 900 m²
I will sell a large plot in the Bogorodsky area. Allowed use of IAO . Cadastral number: 52:…
€7,782
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
135 800 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
135 900 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
877 600 m²
I will sell a large plot in the Bogorodsky area. Allowed use of IAO . The territory is activ…
€7,782
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
139 600 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Recommend
Plot of land
Gorodets, Russia
1 200 m²
I will sell a plot of land in Sloboda, on the mountain, 12 ares, IAO, the plot is flat, well…
€35,018
Recommend
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 600 m²
Land for sale 16.5 acres in s. Afanasyevo Bogorodsky district on the street Berezovskaya 2/1…
€5,350
Recommend
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 600 m²
Land plot for sale 16 acres in. Afanasyevo Bogorodsky District on Berezovskaya str. 2/8. Exc…
€4,864
Recommend
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
Plain land for residential development is for sale near the city! The neighbors have already…
€14,591
Recommend
Plot of land
Lyskovsky District, Russia
1 500 m²
Plot of 15 acres with a new solid bath in the Lyskovsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod regi…
€4,766
Recommend
Plot of land
Voskresenskoye, Russia
1 000 m²
On sale is a plot of land in the center of Voskresensky district.. The plot is flat, rectang…
€9,241
Recommend
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
700 m²
Land for sale 7 acres in an elite cottage village
€102,136
Recommend
Plot of land
Bogorodsk, Russia
4 700 m²
I will sell a flat land area of 4769 sq.m, in s. Dudenevo ( Bogorodsky district ). Land of s…
€29,182
Recommend
Plot of land
Mihaylovskoe, Russia
1 700 m²
Land for sale in a picturesque place. To the Volga river 5 minutes
€2,432
Recommend
Plot of land
Sokolsky District, Russia
1 000 m²
I will sell the land of 10 acres in the SEC Volga Sokolsky district of Dmitrievsky s / s. Ve…
€24,318
Recommend
Plot of land
Sokolsky District, Russia
1 000 m²
I will sell the land of 10 acres in the SEC Volga Sokolsky district of Dmitrievsky s / s. Ve…
€24,318
Recommend
Plot of land
Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia
600 m²
On sale is a plot of land . The purpose of LPH. Electricity and water are brought to th…
€1,751
Recommend
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 200 m²
52: 24: 0020003: 2101 Land for sale in Bogorodsky district of Sysoevka. Area - 12 GA!
€72,954
Recommend
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 200 m²
We offer for sale land 30, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 22.2 acres. The…
€18,482
Recommend
Plot of land
Novinki, Russia
4 800 m²
I will sell three adjacent land plots in the village of Novinka. The first 20 hundred., Th…
€49,688
Recommend
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
500 m²
On sale is a land plot in the Nadezhda SNT, along the Kirov highway of the Borsky district, …
€2,918
Recommend
Plot of land
Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
I sell a plot of 12 acres, consisting of two sections of 6 acres. 30 km from the city. For a…
€5,836
Recommend
Plot of land
Lyskovo, Russia
500 m²
Land for sale 5 acres in SNT "Auto-mobile". On the territory of the site garden trees and sh…
€2,432
Recommend
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
2 500 m²
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
€1,751
Recommend
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
1
We present to your attention to the sale of a plot with a residential building in Koposovo. …
€27,723
Recommend
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
700 m²
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo. To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters. Pur…
€14,591
Recommend
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
€11,186
Recommend
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
Land for sale in the village of Markovo, Borsky direction. Nearby residential buildings. Ele…
€4,377
Recommend
1
2
3
4
Search using the map
