  2. Land
  3. Russia
  4. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Lands for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

106 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
€4,864
Plot of land in Bor, Russia
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
Area 2 045 m²
€1,20M
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 779 900 m²
I will sell a large plot in the Bogorodsky area. Allowed use of IAO .  Cadastral number: 52:…
€7,782
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 135 800 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO   . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 135 900 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO   . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 877 600 m²
I will sell a large plot in the Bogorodsky area. Allowed use of IAO . The territory is activ…
€7,782
Plot of land in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 139 600 m²
Sell a plot in Bogorodsky district . Allowed use of IAO   . (Cadastral value 435,000)The ter…
€2,724
Plot of land in Gorodets, Russia
Plot of land
Gorodets, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
I will sell a plot of land in Sloboda, on the mountain, 12 ares, IAO, the plot is flat, well…
€35,018
Plot of land in Afanasevo, Russia
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
Area 1 600 m²
Land for sale 16.5 acres in s. Afanasyevo Bogorodsky district on the street Berezovskaya 2/1…
€5,350
Plot of land in Afanasevo, Russia
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
Area 1 600 m²
Land plot for sale 16 acres in. Afanasyevo Bogorodsky District on Berezovskaya str. 2/8. Exc…
€4,864
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Plain land for residential development is for sale near the city! The neighbors have already…
€14,591
Plot of land in Lyskovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Lyskovsky District, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Plot of 15 acres with a new solid bath in the Lyskovsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod regi…
€4,766
Plot of land in Voskresenskoye, Russia
Plot of land
Voskresenskoye, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
On sale is a plot of land in the center of Voskresensky district.. The plot is flat, rectang…
€9,241
Plot of land in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 700 m²
Land for sale 7 acres in an elite cottage village
€102,136
Plot of land in Bogorodsk, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 4 700 m²
I will sell a flat land area of 4769 sq.m, in s. Dudenevo ( Bogorodsky district ). Land of s…
€29,182
Plot of land in Mihaylovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Mihaylovskoe, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Land for sale in a picturesque place. To the Volga river 5 minutes
€2,432
Plot of land in Sokolsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Sokolsky District, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
I will sell the land of 10 acres in the SEC Volga Sokolsky district of Dmitrievsky s / s. Ve…
€24,318
Plot of land in Sokolsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Sokolsky District, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
I will sell the land of 10 acres in the SEC Volga Sokolsky district of Dmitrievsky s / s. Ve…
€24,318
Plot of land in Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Dubravskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 600 m²
On sale is a plot of land .      The purpose of LPH. Electricity and water are brought to th…
€1,751
Plot of land in Sysoevka, Russia
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
52: 24: 0020003: 2101 Land for sale in Bogorodsky district of Sysoevka. Area - 12 GA!
€72,954
Plot of land in Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 2 200 m²
We offer for sale land 30, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 22.2 acres. The…
€18,482
Plot of land in Novinki, Russia
Plot of land
Novinki, Russia
Area 4 800 m²
I will sell three adjacent land plots in the village of Novinka.  The first 20 hundred., Th…
€49,688
Plot of land in Bor, Russia
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
Area 500 m²
On sale is a land plot in the Nadezhda SNT, along the Kirov highway of the Borsky district, …
€2,918
Plot of land in Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
I sell a plot of 12 acres, consisting of two sections of 6 acres. 30 km from the city. For a…
€5,836
Plot of land in Lyskovo, Russia
Plot of land
Lyskovo, Russia
Area 500 m²
Land for sale 5 acres in SNT "Auto-mobile". On the territory of the site garden trees and sh…
€2,432
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
€1,751
Plot of land in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to your attention to the sale of a plot with a residential building in Koposovo. …
€27,723
Plot of land in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 700 m²
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo.   To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters. Pur…
€14,591
Plot of land in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
€11,186
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Land for sale in the village of Markovo, Borsky direction. Nearby residential buildings. Ele…
€4,377
