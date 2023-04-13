Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District

Lands for sale in Moscow, Russia

28 properties total found
Plot of landin Pushkino, Russia
Plot of land
Pushkino, Russia
€ 2,438,577
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
Plot of landin poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 189,355
Plot of landin Shishkin Les, Russia
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 177,351
Object code in the Agency's database: 512-304, Kaluga highway, 30 km from MKAD, Terekhovo ( …
Plot of landin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
€ 820,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-818, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 94,218
Plot of landin poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
€ 354,102
Plot of landin Shishkin Les, Russia
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 94,218
Object code in the Agency's database: 139-933, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Shishkin for…
Plot of landin Sof’ino, Russia
Plot of land
Sof’ino, Russia
€ 105,302
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-865, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
Plot of landin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 345-926, Kaluga highway, 35 km from MKAD, Nikolsky Lak…
Plot of landin poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 87,567
Object code in the Agency's database: 186-904, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Polyany der.…
Plot of landin Bylovo, Russia
Plot of land
Bylovo, Russia
€ 141,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 195 – 320, Kaługa highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Plot of landin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
€ 138,556
Object code in the Agency's database: 134 – 929, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / …
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
354 m²
€ 1,221,131
¡For sale a beautiful bright and functional room on the popular LCD "Kuncevo"! The room is c…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
100 m²
€ 872,237
Shopping room with an area of 100 m2, on the first line of the houses of the apartment compl…
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 498,800
Object code in the Agency's database: 259 - 209, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 259-208, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
230 m²
€ 2,067,637
The premises of the retail format in the building of the Business Class building under const…
Plot of landin poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
€ 712,664
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-736, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
Plot of landin Ptichnoye, Russia
Plot of land
Ptichnoye, Russia
€ 382,413
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-124, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP (R…
Plot of landin sovhoza Krekshino, Russia
Plot of land
sovhoza Krekshino, Russia
€ 251,747
Object code in the Agency's database: 220 - 738, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP…
Plot of landin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
128 m²
€ 1,715,399
It is offered for sale a retail space with a total area of 128 square meters.m on the 1st li…
Plot of landin poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 908,924
Plot of landin Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
47 m²
€ 508,805
For sale premises with an operating tenant. The room is located on an ultra intensive traffi…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
230 m²
€ 944,923
Non-residential premises for sale on the 1th line of the Garden Ring. High 1 -th (150 sq.m.)…
Plot of landin Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
€ 393,498
Object code in the Agency's database: 166-737, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, President of …
Plot of landin Fominskoye, Russia
Plot of land
Fominskoye, Russia
€ 535,378
The object code in the Agency's database: 124-305, Kaluga highway, 14 km from the Moscow Rin…
Plot of landin poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 282,653
The object code in the Agency's database: 403-726, Kiev highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
Plot of landin poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 106,965
Object code in agency base 514-709, Kaluzhsky Highway, 17 km from MKAD, Pevochy KP (Klokovo)…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir