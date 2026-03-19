Make yourself comfortable at home. We're comfortable and secure.
The tenant of apartments in Minsk receives European comfort at Belarusian prices. We provide each client with a full package of documents confirming the payment and rent of an apartment for a day in Minsk. We accept any form of payment: you can rent an apartment for a day in Minsk for both cash and non-cash payments. We provide additional services: transfer from the place of arrival, booking, registration for foreign citizens, as well as assistance in choosing excursions around Minsk and Belarus.
Hotel House offers its customers VIP hotel-type apartments located in the heart of Minsk within walking distance from each other. All apartments for a day in Minsk, presented in the catalog, are fully managed by our company and are elite apartments. We work without intermediaries, we have had official status for five years. Our daily rental activity is completely legal and reliable.