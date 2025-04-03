Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. UTI Carso Isonzo Adriatico MTU Kras Soca Jadran
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in UTI Carso Isonzo Adriatico MTU Kras Soca Jadran, Italy

apartments
5
6 properties total found
4 room apartment in Grado, Italy
4 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENT IN GRADO, ITALY For sale is a luxurious and exclusive apartment in th…
$807,968
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Grado, Italy
1 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 1
APARTMENT IN THE HISTORIC CENTER OF GRADO, ITALY - 1 ROOM For sale is a charming one-room…
$333,960
Leave a request
Apartment in Grado, Italy
Apartment
Grado, Italy
EXCLUSIVITY! RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN GRADO, ITALY – PRESENTED BY IMMOTRADING Exclusive res…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grado, Italy
2 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 2
TWO-ROOM APARTMENT IN THE HISTORIC CENTER OF GRADO, ITALY For sale is a charming apartmen…
$549,418
Leave a request
Villa in Grado, Italy
Villa
Grado, Italy
RUSTIC VILLA IN LOC. BELVEDERE, GRADO, ITALY For sale is a characteristic, rustic villa i…
$619,442
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grado, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
GRADO ITALY - PRESTIGIOUS THREE-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE ON TWO LEVELS In a central location, no…
$2,59M
Leave a request

Properties features in UTI Carso Isonzo Adriatico MTU Kras Soca Jadran, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes