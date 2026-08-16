Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Leggiuno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 170 m²
FP-T371. Квартира в городке Леджуно. Озеро МаджореВ Леджуно, на восточной стороне озера Мадж…
$586,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go