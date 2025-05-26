Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Tuscany, Italy

3 bedroom townthouse in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$398,891
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Stiava, Italy
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Stiava, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
$900,355
3 bedroom townthouse in Giustagnana, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Giustagnana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$102,572
3 bedroom townthouse in Lido di Camaiore, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
$729,401
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$478,670
3 bedroom townthouse in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Viareggio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$398,891
