Commercial real estate in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

2 properties total found
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Predazzo, Italy
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Predazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
This is a pizzeria restaurant located in the center of Predazzo, in the heart of the Dolomit…
€598,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Area 20 m²
The magnificent 4 * chalet hotel is located in the popular ski resort of Val di Fassa, Trent…
€6,50M
