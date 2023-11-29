Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Land
  4. Sicily

Lands for sale in Sicily, Italy

41 property total found
Plot of land in AG, Italy
Plot of land
AG, Italy
Agricultural free land with stunning panoramic sea views, whic covers an area of approx 20000 sqm.
€410,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Building plot of approx 710 sqm which is ready to be built upon and with possibility of cons…
€37,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Quarto Rocchi which covers an area of approx 4820 sqm. The lan…
€11,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contada Manca near the town of Cianciana (AG) with the presence of an o…
€9,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land which covers and area of approx 8990 sqm in Contrada Familo, The sale pric…
€4,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land in Cda Ferraria which covers an area of approx 30870 sqm (19 tumoli) …
€16,900
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land and with trees in Contrada Ferraria which covers an area of approx 87…
€6,900
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Barn Via Blanchina, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The barn covers an are…
€9,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Building land in Via Perciò, in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana. The land cove…
€6,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Millaga bodering with the Houses of Millaga. The land covers a…
€6,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land with the presence of approx 55 olive tress in production which cover an ar…
€5,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land covering an area of approx 31540 sqm in Contrada Ferraria. Ciancia…
€11,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Vitellacci – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agri…
€49,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 55780 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)   …
€29,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land with forest coveing an area of approx 38490 sqm in Cda Bissana, Cianciana (AG) Cianc…
€23,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Mavaro – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agricult…
€14,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Two plots of agricultural free land close to each other in Contrada Passo Di Sciacca, Cianci…
€1,900
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land covering an area of approx 23,324 sqm in Cda Millaga, Cianciana (AG)   Cianciana …
€1,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Free agricultural land in Cda Mavaro and which covers an area of approx 61679 sqm (37 tumoli…
€13,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Free agricultural land in Cda Petraro, Alessandria della Rocca and which covers an area of a…
€4,800
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land in Contrada Petraro, near the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana, with the presence of a…
€3,300
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land in Contrada Feotto which covers a total area of approx 45060 sqm (approx 2…
€25,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ciniè – Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF: Land Agricultural…
€29,000
Plot of land in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Plot of land
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Land in Santo Stefano Quisquina (AG) with olive grove planted systematically, total area of …
€30,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
€5,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land in Contrada Passarello (Cianciana AG) covering an area of approx 7600 sqm with olive gr…
€15,500
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The property…
€12,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural free land which covers an area of approx 2670 sqm in Contrada Mendorla. Cian…
€1,400
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
  Land near the town cente of Cianciana (AG) covering an area of approx 1100 sqm. The pro…
€12,000
Plot of land in Cianciana, Italy
Plot of land
Cianciana, Italy
Agricultural land currently used as grazing and free land in Contrada Mavaro (Cianciana) nea…
€10,000
