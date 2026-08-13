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Apartments for sale in Sesto Calende, Italy

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Abbazia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Abbazia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
FP-T645. В Сесто-Календе продается пентхаус с высококачественной отделкойВ Сесто-Календе, в …
$808,818
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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