  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sassari
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Sassari, Italy

10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo.…
$7,33M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, the…
$2,82M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea,…
$22,56M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnifi…
$2,93M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
$382,468
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques r…
$3,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent …
$9,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,05M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$264,004
Properties features in Sassari, Italy

