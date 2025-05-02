Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sassari
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Sassari, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
$382,468
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$264,004
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sassari, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go