Apartments for sale in Sassari, Italy

13 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
€650,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
€950,000
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
€320,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
€690,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 min fro…
€620,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
€890,000
5 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
5 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Near a most beautiful beaches of Sardinia, we offer a nice duplex to sell. The property is l…
€2,50M
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
€210,000
2 room apartment in Poltu Quatu, Italy
2 room apartment
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
OC-130319. Квартира в Порто-Черво. СардинияПредлагается изумительная трехкомнатная квартира,…
€650,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
€1,40M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
€102,000
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
€71,600
Properties features in Sassari, Italy

