Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Santa Marinella
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Santa Marinella, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Marinella, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Marinella, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
The first floor consists of an entrance hall, a spacious living room with a fireplace and di…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go