Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Santa Marinella
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Santa Marinella, Italy

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Laigueglia, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Laigueglia, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
This prestigious apartment is located on the top floor of the elegant Windsor Hotel building…
$937,197
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 490 m²
This residence is located in the picturesque area of Umbria. The property includes a stone t…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Separate four-level villa in Borghetto Santo Spirito.The main entrance is on the first floor…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 830 m²
Villa 17-18 century in Lucca with Italian garden and swimming pool. The house is surrounded …
$4,10M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sestriere, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sestriere, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The house is located in Sanya Longa, on Mount Monti della Luna, in the area of the Via Latte…
$1,13M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 125 KV M // 1 Bedroom // 1 Bathroom // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe apar…
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 172 KV M // 2 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rapallo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rapallo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful villa in San Michele di Pagana a few minutes from the historic centers of Santa Ma…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 780 m²
The Longignan Residence is a historic house built in the seventeenth century and owned by th…
$2,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 195 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesLocate…
$1,65M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
LUCKA (TOSCANA) // 152 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Bordiger // 200 sq.m. // Land plot 2000 sq.m. // 3 bedrooms // 2 bathrooms // pool possibili…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go