Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Quarrata
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Quarrata, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with Bedrooms in Quarrata, Italy
House with Bedrooms
Quarrata, Italy
Area 450 m²
Renovated farmhouse of about 340 square meters plus accessories Basement with various rooms …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir