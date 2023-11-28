Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Provincia di Trento, Italy

Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€801,600
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€871,600
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
€675,000
