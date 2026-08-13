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Residential properties for sale in Pontassieve, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 22 bedrooms in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 22 bedrooms
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
$5,26M
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