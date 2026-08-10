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Villas for sale in Poggibonsi, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 12 bedrooms in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 12 bedrooms
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
$16,42M
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