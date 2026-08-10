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Villas for sale in Pietrasanta, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Capriglia, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Capriglia, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
18th century residence located on the hills of Versile overlooking the Tuscan coast with bre…
$14,52M
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