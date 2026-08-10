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Villas for sale in Pesaro, Italy

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
$2,13M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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