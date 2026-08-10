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Hotels for sale in Pesaro, Italy

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Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
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