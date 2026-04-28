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Villas for sale in Penne, Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Penne, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Penne, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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