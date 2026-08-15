Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Italy

;
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
Premium Premium
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$313,976
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go