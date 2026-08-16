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Villas for sale in Morrovalle, Italy

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Villa 19 rooms in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 760 m²
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
Price on request
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