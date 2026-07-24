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Villas with garage for sale in Monza, Italy

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
$3,42M
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