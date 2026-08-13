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Villas for sale in Monte Compatri, Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monte Compatri, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
$269,606
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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