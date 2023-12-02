Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Matera

Residential properties for sale in Matera, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, new building, with air conditioning in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, new building, with air conditioning
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
€620,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Matera, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir