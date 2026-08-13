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Villas for sale in Massa, Italy

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Villa in Massa, Italy
Villa
Massa, Italy
Area 370 m²
WW-120515. Вилла в Марина-ди-МассаШикарная вилла на первой линии, в Марина ди Масса. Площадь…
$5,33M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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