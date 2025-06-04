Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Lucca, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Viareggio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy townhouse in Viareggio is located in a prestigious area of the city, 20 meters from the…
$400,506
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The house is located in Lido di Camaiore (just 2 km from the sea) and has a magnificent view…
$480,607
3 bedroom townthouse in Giustagnana, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Giustagnana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A small three-storey house is located 6 km from the sea of the most prestigious resort in It…
$102,987
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Stiava, Italy
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Stiava, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
On the hills of Versilia, a villa (renovation needed) is for sale with an approved project f…
$904,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Lido di Camaiore, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Lido di Camaiore, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Very cozy, tasteful house near the sea. The distance to the sea is 850 meters.Lido di Camaio…
$732,354
3 bedroom townthouse in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Marina di Pietrasanta, half house by the sea.Half of the house is for sale, surrounded by it…
$400,506
